Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

