Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

KLAC opened at $420.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.27 and a 200 day moving average of $352.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

