Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

