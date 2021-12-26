Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 10.57% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UAPR opened at $26.23 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

