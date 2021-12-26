Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,547 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,723,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,016,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.77 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

