Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.72% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 122.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

