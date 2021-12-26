Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $397.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.85. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

