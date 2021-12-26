Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

