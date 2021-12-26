Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,951 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of UGI worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UGI by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of UGI by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,328,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.