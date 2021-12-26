Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.85 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

