Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 623,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 626,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,563,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

