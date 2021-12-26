Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,882 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after buying an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE FE opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

