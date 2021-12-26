Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $95.59 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

