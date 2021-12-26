Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 221 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,223 shares of company stock worth $37,834,146 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $551.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $519.35 and its 200-day moving average is $444.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.