Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 39,765 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,765 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

ET opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.