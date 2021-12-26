Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,049 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.