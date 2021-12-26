Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,437 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.83 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

