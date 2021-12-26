Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of United Natural Foods worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,274 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

