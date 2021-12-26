Comparing Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Origin Materials and Green Plains, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 1 0 2.25 Green Plains 0 1 9 0 2.90

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Green Plains has a consensus price target of $46.09, indicating a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Green Plains.

Volatility and Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Green Plains shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Green Plains’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Green Plains $1.92 billion 1.00 -$108.78 million ($2.58) -13.86

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 3.15% 0.74% Green Plains -4.24% -8.58% -4.30%

Summary

Origin Materials beats Green Plains on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Food and Ingredients segment is involved in cattle food-grade corn oil operations. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

