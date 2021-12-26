Comparing Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) & Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Elmira Savings Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.91% 12.18% 1.45% Elmira Savings Bank 18.91% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Elmira Savings Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 3.43 $31.31 million $2.59 10.94 Elmira Savings Bank $29.70 million 2.67 $4.16 million $1.54 14.81

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Elmira Savings Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats Elmira Savings Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.