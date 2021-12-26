Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for about 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 3.87% of Compass Minerals International worth $84,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

