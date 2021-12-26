Conceal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,995.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $4.64 million and $104,995.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 40.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.49 or 0.99878509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00296241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00459208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00157920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,233,796 coins and its circulating supply is 12,163,688 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

