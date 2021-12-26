Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,961.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.26 or 0.07994703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00306826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00884949 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00074428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.00435763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00251530 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

