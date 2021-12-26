Contentos (COS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.91 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $100.06 million and approximately $24.91 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,639,922,994 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

