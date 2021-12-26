Contrasting Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) and The Competition

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS: WBBW) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Westbury Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westbury Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp Competitors 2151 8954 7253 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Westbury Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westbury Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 24.06% N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million $9.53 million 8.51 Westbury Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.22

Westbury Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Westbury Bancorp rivals beat Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Bend, WI.

