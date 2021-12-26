Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $42.23

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $18.52 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.23 or 0.00083105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07975799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,781.60 or 0.99925964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 79,548,561 coins and its circulating supply is 43,425,093 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

