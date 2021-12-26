Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

