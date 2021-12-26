Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.26 and its 200-day moving average is $463.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

