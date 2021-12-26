Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares during the quarter. Coty makes up about 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Coty worth $117,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,467,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

