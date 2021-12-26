CPChain (CPC) 1-Day Volume Tops $736,800.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. CPChain has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $736,800.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00298274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009134 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003532 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

