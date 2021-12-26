Critical Analysis: Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) versus Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 16.18% 18.13% 9.72% Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35%

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and Expro Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft $27.66 billion 1.28 $1.62 billion $6.26 5.99 Expro Group $390.36 million 3.95 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -8.53

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has higher revenue and earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 0 0 0 0 N/A Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft beats Expro Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil. Its brands include Gazprom NEFT, G-DRIVE, G-Energy and NIS. The company was founded on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Russia.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

