Critical Contrast: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Movano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.19 -$6.46 million $0.04 71.02 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Star Equity and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Movano N/A -92.96% -56.97%

Summary

Star Equity beats Movano on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

