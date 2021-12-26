Crypto Kombat Market Cap Reaches $223,013.24 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $223,013.24 and $693.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for about $22.06 or 0.00043321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00060942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.32 or 0.07930661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.13 or 0.99882562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

