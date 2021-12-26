CryptoSoul Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,164.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,164.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00231107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00031662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.83 or 0.00518662 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

