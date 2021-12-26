CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Financial Comparison

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CS Disco and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 1 9 0 2.90 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

CS Disco presently has a consensus price target of $65.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.02%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CS Disco and FingerMotion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FingerMotion $16.68 million 17.09 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -47.93

CS Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FingerMotion.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco N/A N/A N/A FingerMotion -24.01% -247.73% -59.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CS Disco beats FingerMotion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

