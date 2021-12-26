CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Financial Comparison

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CS Disco and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CS Disco
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
|FingerMotion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CS Disco and FingerMotion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CS Disco
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FingerMotion
|$16.68 million
|17.09
|-$4.38 million
|($0.14)
|-47.93
CS Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FingerMotion.
Profitability
This table compares CS Disco and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CS Disco
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FingerMotion
|-24.01%
|-247.73%
|-59.98%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.1% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
CS Disco beats FingerMotion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
CS Disco Company Profile
CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
FingerMotion Company Profile
FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
