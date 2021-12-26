CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) versus PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Financial Survey

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.64, suggesting that its share price is 1,564% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CTGX Mining and PDF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions $88.05 million 13.29 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -24.10

CTGX Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDF Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CTGX Mining and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CTGX Mining and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48%

CTGX Mining Company Profile

CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

