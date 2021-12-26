CUTcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $677.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.98 million and approximately $677.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00231067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003223 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.11 or 0.00513618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00076420 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,503,714 coins and its circulating supply is 152,503,714 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.