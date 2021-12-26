CVCoin Price Up 147.2% This Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 107.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 147.2% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $90,828.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

