CWV Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,059.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $13.51 million and $9,059.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.61 or 0.07967244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,632.45 or 0.99910920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00053563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

