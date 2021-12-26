DAO Maker Market Capitalization Tops $290.93 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $290.93 million and $3.48 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00009181 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.15 or 0.08058193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,187.21 or 0.99976011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00073653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00053377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,958,570 coins and its circulating supply is 63,127,766 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

