Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.27 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $8,302.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.