Datamine (DAM) One Day Volume Hits $6,806.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $377,900.74 and $6,806.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.43 or 0.00382659 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008547 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000883 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.28 or 0.01257347 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,298,017 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

