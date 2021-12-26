Datamine FLUX (FLUX) One Day Volume Hits $2,210.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $722,121.26 and $2,210.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00060941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.08050090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,309.93 or 1.00045504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00052832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,023,093 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

