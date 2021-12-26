DAV Coin (DAV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.53 million and $1.02 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,799.63 or 0.99776264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00037808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.00306593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00063419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001874 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

