DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Reaches $453,201.45

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $453,201.45 and $16,355.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009536 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006677 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004970 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002580 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001921 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003639 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

