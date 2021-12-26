DEAPcoin Price Up 1.9% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $153.27 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,475,688,727 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

