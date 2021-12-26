Deeper Network Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $90.81 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.15 or 0.08058193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,187.21 or 0.99976011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00073653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00053377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.