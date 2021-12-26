DeepOnion Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,963.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $3,963.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,613,630 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

