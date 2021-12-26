Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

CAT traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,115. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.72 and a 200-day moving average of $206.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

