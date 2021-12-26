Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 227,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 358,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 64,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,155,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

